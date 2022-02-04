Asaduddin Owaisi accorded 'Z' category security day after gun attack near Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Asaduddin Owaisi during his election campaign in Dasna in Ghaziabad on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been accorded the 'Z' category security cover, news agency ANI reported. It said that the Centre reviewed the security of the Hyderabad MP and decided to accord 'Z' category security of the CRPF with immediate effect, reliable sources said.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Owaisi's car was fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in Meerut. Owaisi's vehicle was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place at around 6 pm.

Owaisi said that he escaped unhurt and urged the Election Commission to ensure an independent probe into the incident.

According to police, two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. "Two persons have been arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation is underway," Superintendent of Police Hapur, Deepak Bhuker said.

