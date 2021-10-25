Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Ananya Panday to appear before NCB for questioning today | UPDATES

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan were arrested after NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship. On October 18, a case was registered against Kiran Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting the superstar's son in the agency office. Amid the investigation, the bodyguard of Gosavi, Prabhakar Rohoji Sail alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. However, a senior NCB official denied the allegations, terming them as "completely false and malicious". Meanwhile, actress Ananya Panday was summoned by NCB for questioning after her name came up in Aryan's WhatsApp chats. She was interrogated on Friday and has been asked to appear today as well.

