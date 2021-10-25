Not good to take drugs at young age, Aryan Khan should be sent to rehabilitation centre: Athawale's advise to

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Athawale advises Shah Rukh Khan to send Aryan to rehabilitation centre

Aryan Khan, who is arrested in a drugs-on-cruise case, should be sent to a rehabilitation centre, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale advised Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday. Commenting on the matter, Athawale said it is not good to take drugs at a young age.

"It is not good to take drugs at a young age. Aryan Khan has a future ahead. I advise Shah Rukh Khan to send Aryan Khan to a de-addiction rehabilitation centre associated with the ministry. He should be there for 1-2 months instead of keeping him in jail. There are a lot of such centres across the country. In 1-2 months, he will be cured of drug addiction," the union minister said.

He also said that as per his ministry a new law should be formulated under which the accused should not be sent to jail.

Athawale further lauded Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede for his investigation into the cruise drugs case and said, "At least 5-6 times, the court has received a bail petition but was rejected. This shows that NCB has full approval and it is wrong to say that his arrest is unlawful," he said.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. Aryan Khan and some others were arrested by NCB on October 3. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

