When Aamir Khan promoted Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak by stopping autos and handing out pamphlets

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan made his big Bollywood debut as a lead actor with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988 with Juhi Chawla. The audience was quick enough to see through his potential, and soon enough, he was called a star by his many followers. However, success didn't come easily to Aamir. There was a time when, during the promotions of his debut film, Aamir went all out to promote his film in the streets of Mumbai. On his birthday today, March 14, let us go back in time and see all that it took for the superstar to be where he is today.

How Aamir Khan promoted Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Aamir Khan, in a blue T-shirt and shorts, would stop autos and taxis and talk to him about his debut film as a promotional measure. He would hand out posters and pamphlets of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and request them to allow him to stick them on their vehicles. Most of them would oblige. During one of the celebrations of the film, Aamir invited all those who supported him during his debut film, including the auto and cab drivers. "Hum sab sadko pe ghoomte the poster lagane ke liye, deewalon pe, taxis pe, autos pe. Kayi autowale free mein posters lagaye (We all would roam around in the streets to stick the posters of the film on autos and cabs. Some even allowed us to do it for free)," he had once said during an event. Watch his video here:

How much did Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak earn in 1988?

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, often referred to as QSQT, was a huge hit. Released in April 1988, the film marked the directorial debut of Mansoor Khan and was written and produced by Nasir Hussain. Starring Aamir Khan opposite Juhi Chawla, the romantic musical quickly struck a chord with audiences - its songs are popular even today.

A big part of the appeal came from its soulful music. Composed by Anand-Milind with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, the songs became hugely popular. At its heart, the film told the emotional story of two young lovers who challenge social barriers, run away together, and ultimately face the consequences of their forbidden romance.

The film was made on a relatively modest budget. It reportedly earned Rs 6.5 crore. By the end of its run, QSQT had emerged as the third-highest-grossing film of 1988 and played a key role in establishing Aamir Khan as a promising new face in Indian cinema.

On the work front, Aamir Khan made his comeback in films with Sitaare Zameen Par in 2025, after Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. Next, he will be seen in a cameo role in Lahore 1947, his own production venture. He is yet to announce his solo project as a lead.

Also read: Aap Ki Adalat: Aamir Khan says he condemned Pahalgam attack, adds he was first to speak against Pak on screen