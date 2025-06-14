Aap Ki Adalat: Aamir Khan says he condemned Pahalgam attack, adds he was first to speak against Pak on screen Aamir Khan condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and highlighted his film Sarfarosh as the first Bollywood movie to openly name Pakistan and the ISI in addressing cross-border terrorism.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently appeared on the popular television show Aap Ki Adalat, where he engaged in a candid conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. Known for his versatile acting and socially conscious roles, Aamir Khan spoke strongly about the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and shared insights about his landmark film Sarfarosh, which was the first Bollywood movie to explicitly name Pakistan and the ISI while addressing cross-border terrorism.

Aamir Khan condemns Pahalgam terror attack

The Pahalgam terrorist attack occurred on April 22, 2025, in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives and injuring 12 others. In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, 2025, a midnight strike targeting multiple terrorist hideouts and airbases across the border in Pakistan.

Following the attack, many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, and Anupam Kher expressed their grief and condemnation on social media, demanding justice for the victims. Although Aamir Khan is not active on social media, his team shared a heartfelt statement condemning the attack. Later, at a public event, the actor openly expressed his sorrow and denounced the violence.

When asked why he remained silent initially about the Pahalgam attack, Aamir Khan said, “I did condemn it. I am not on social media, where people react instantly. But when I was asked about Pahalgam at a public function, I condemned the attack. It was a reprehensible and cowardly act targeting innocent people based on their religion. It was also an attack on our national unity—an abhorrent act. The perpetrators have received a crushing reply.”

'Sarfarosh': The first Bollywood film to name Pakistan and ISI

Aamir Khan also spoke about the role of cinema in acknowledging the reality of terrorism. He highlighted that his 1999 film Sarfarosh was the first Bollywood movie to openly name Pakistan and the ISI in its dialogues, breaking long-standing taboos.

When asked why he rarely mentions Pakistan by name in his films, Aamir explained, “If you look at the history of Indian cinema, the Censor Board previously instructed filmmakers to use terms like ‘padosi mulk’ (neighbouring country) and discouraged naming Pakistan explicitly. I challenged that with Sarfarosh. The director, John Matthew Matthan, was initially told the film wouldn’t get clearance if Pakistan was named. I argued, if leaders like Advani Ji can name Pakistan openly in Parliament regarding terrorism, why can’t films do the same? Sarfarosh was the first film to openly name Pakistan and ISI, and since then, many films have followed suit. Those who say I don’t speak out against Pakistan publicly should know I was the first to do so on screen.”