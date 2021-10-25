Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB witness Kiran Gosavi to surrender in Lucknow

Kiran Gosavi who had made headlines after he was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in a viral selfie has said that he will surrender shortly in Lucknow. He has been missing since the raids and a lookout notice has been issued against him .Kiran Gosavi told India TV that he will surrender shortly in Lucknow. He said "I will surrender in Lucknow with half-an-hour." He further said that he feels "threatened" in Maharashtra and cannot trust Maharashtra Police.

Kiran Gosavi said that he made Aryan Khan talk to Sam on the October 2, because Aryan was very upset. He was repeatedly saying that he wanted to talk to his family members but he could not let that happen. At that time Kiran got a call from another witness related to this case and he made Aryan talk to Sam.

He further claimed that Sam had called him as the witness in the cruise case and he had never met Sameer Wankhede before. The whole allegation of Prabhakar Sail is false, neither did he meet Pooja Dadlani that night, nor did he take money, nor did a deal of 25 crores. He did not give any penny to Sameer Wankhede.

Kiran Gosavi further said that behind Prabhakar's statement there is some bigger man's brain. He added, "Police is behind me, old cases are getting exposed, look out notice has been issued. Either you will kill me inside or I will die outside, I am sure to die, so I am surrendering. I'm scared Sameer Wankhede is a true man, all the allegations are political, it is a conspiracy to implicate him to the drug mafia."

Kiran Gosavi added, "Prabhakar demanded money from my girlfriend, threatened to go to the media if she did not give him. I was paying her equal salary. All these games are happening. I was called by Sam on the cruise. I was asked to run holding Aryan's hand because it was raining and Aryan was scared, he told me to cover him and I had covered him."

He said that Cruise Drug Party raid was real and not fake. Aryan ate biryani in front of him on 2nd October and had admitted that he takes drugs. Arbaaz had also admitted that he had taken drugs.

Meanwhile, Satish Govekar, ACP Faraskhana division of the Pune Police, said a case had been registered and one of the two accused had been arrested, while search was on for the other, Gosavi.

-with Inputs from Jayprakash Singh

