Containment zones to be increased in Delhi in next 2-3 days: Kejriwal

Will carry massive sanitisation drive in COVID-19 containment zones from Monday: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the government is starting a sanitisation drive on a large-scale in the red zones or containment zones from Monday. He said that high-risk zones will be declared as orange zones. "Containment zones have already been declared as red zones. We will start a massive sanitation drives in these zones from tomorrow," he added.

Kejriwal said that wherever there are COVID-19 cases in Delhi, those areas as containment zones and conducting 'Operation Shield' there. "Total 33-35 containment zones have been already identified till now," he said.

"The number of containment zones will be increased in Delhi in next 2-3 days. Also, we are starting a sanitisation drive on a large-scale in the red zones or containment zones," he added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News