Delhi govt declares one more area as containment zones. Check full list of hotspots here

The Delhi government has sealed one more area as part of its strategy to stop the coronavirus outbreak. The overall tally of such sensitive areas, also known as containment zones has increased to 34. The new area include Lane 5 and 5A, H-2 block at Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave. Earlier in the day, the govt had sealed new hotspots that included areas around House No-A 176, Deoli Extension; A-30 Mansarovar Garden; and Street nos. 1 to 10, C block, Jahangirpuri after fresh cases of COVID-19 were found.

Here is the full list of remaining 30 COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi:

Entire affected street of Gali No. 6, L1 Sangam Vihar

Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

Shahjahanabad Society, Plot No1, Sector 11, Dwarka

Dinpur Village

Nizamuddin West (D and G blocks)

Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

B block Jahangirpuri

Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

H. No 141 to H. No. 180, Gali N0 14, Kalyanpuri

Three Galis of Khichirpur, including Gali containing H. No. 5/387

Gali No. 9, Pandav Nagar

Mayur Apartments, IP Extension, Patparganj

Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I extension

Gali No 4 H. No. J-3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J-3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

Gali No 4 from H. No. J-3/101 to H. No J-3/ 1010 to H. No. J-3/107, Krishan Kunj Extension

Gali No 5, A Block (From H No. A-176 to A-189), West Vindo Nagar

G, H, J Blocks, Old Seemapuri

J and K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

F-70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony

Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar

Nizamuddin Basti

Bengali Market

Nizamuddin Dargah

Shastri market in JJ Cluster of South Moti Bagh

Area of Street/ Gali No.18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar (core) of Zakir Nagar as Buffer zone.

G-174, Capital Greens, DLF Motoinagar, Delhi

E Pocket, GTB Enclave, Delhi

Nabi Karim, Central District

Sadar Bazar, Central District

India today crossed the 8,000-mark and registered 8,356 cases of Covid-19 with the death toll hitting 273, the Union Health Ministry said.

