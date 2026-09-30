Election Commission extends SIR deadline for Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya; check revised dates

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India, ECI has extended SIR deadline for Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya. The decision was taken after a meeting held between Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners S.S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi today. In Andhra Pradesh, the deadline for claims and objections has been extended to October 10, and the final list will be released on October 16. In Meghalaya, the final list will now be published on October 26; it was originally scheduled for October 7, then moved to October 21 due to the unrest in Shillong, and has now been extended by another 5 days.

EC removes additional Form 6 declaration in states

The Election Commission has removed an additional SIR-related declaration from the online voter enrolment Form 6 in states where the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has been completed amid controversy. The decision was taken a few days after the full Commission decided that the requirement would apply only during the exercise.

The declaration, which requires new applicants to provide details linking themselves or their parents or grandparents to electoral rolls prepared during an earlier intensive revision, continues to be available on the ECINET portal in states and Union Territories where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is underway.

In states where the SIR has been completed, the additional declaration has been removed from the ECINET app and portal, as well as from the respective Chief Electoral Officer portals. Applicants seeking enrolment are now required to fill only the statutory Form 6 prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

The move follows a September 26 meeting of the full Commission comprising Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. After the meeting, the poll panel had said that the declaration attached to Form 6 was meant for SIR and that "for non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used".

Form 6 controversy

The issue became a point of controversy after it emerged that Sandhu and Joshi had raised objections to changes related to Form 6. Form 6 is the statutory form used by eligible citizens to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. Joshi had objected to changes to the form, arguing that a form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, could not be modified without amending the rules. Sandhu had concurred with him.

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