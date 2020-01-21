Kejriwal waits at Delhi election office to file nomination for assembly election

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has reached Jamnagar House where he will be filing his nomination papers for the forthcoming Delhi assembly election. Kejriwal is accompanied by his parents. The Delhi CM was scheduled to file his nomination yesterday, but he could not owing to the delay in a roadshow.

Ahead of filing his nomination today, Kejriwal said while the aim of opposition parties is to defeat him in the upcoming polls, his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.

"On one hand - BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD. On the other hand - school, hospital, water, electricity, free bus travel for women. My aim - to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, their aim- to defeat me," he said in a tweet.

BJP, JD(U), LJP, Congress and RJD are fighting the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.While the BJP is fighting in alliance with the JD(U) and LJP, the Congress is contesting in alliance with RJD. Delhi goes to polls on February 8.

