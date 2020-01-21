Andhra Pradesh to have 3 capitals: 70 per cent people in India TV poll think it is not a good idea

An exclusive poll carried out by India TV on Twitter has found that almost 70 per cent people either do not agree with YS Jaganmohan Reddy's 3 capitals theory in Andhra Pradesh or are not convinced with it. In a poll carried out asking -- Do you think it is a good idea to have separate capitals? -- 67.4 per cent people voted for 'No' as an answer.

28.9 per cent users voted 'Yes' saying that they agreed with YSR's decision of separate capitals while 3.6 per cent people were still unsure.

Andhra CM @ysjagan has moved a bill which plans for 3 separate capitals in the state. If the bill passes Andhra will have executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative capital in Amaravati & judicial capital in Kurnool.



Do you think it is a good idea to have separate capitals? — India TV (@indiatvnews) January 20, 2020

India TV received close to 8,000 votes on the poll which was carried out for a period of 5 hours. Here are some of the responses people gave on the poll.

Twitter user Manvitha supported YSR's decision and said, "Yes! Much needed. We AP People lost everything developing only Hyderabad & sacrificing it to Telangana state in bifurcation. Atleast now we learnt a lesson, correcting @ncbn our CM @ysjagan has comeup with a Decentralization Proposal. We are much happy with it! #ISupport3Capitals"

Another user named kumarkaza said it was a 'foolish' decision. "Foolish Decision and this in future will create issues in other states too. Destroying the state of AP and planting unwanted issues to other states. Central government need to intervene and stop such moves to safe guard federal sprit," he said.

A user named 'A Hindu' explained why he feels that it would be a good decision. "Ralayseema has lot of litigation in courts - hence Kurnool would suit. Vizag has the education and skills to support executive base. Amaravathi is had political awakening around it for decades now - suites legislation," he said.

Ralayseema has lot of litigation in courts - hence Kurnool would suit



Vizag has the education and skills to support executive base



User by the name 'Nethaji' exprssed his anger towards YSR. "@ysjagan you have succefully destroyed AndhraPradesh future generations hope&pride Just because of your personal ego/satisfactifaction you ruined #PeoplesCapitalAmaravati. What did people of AP wrong to BJP/MODI? being in central BJP is watching game show silent #SaveDemocracyINAP," he said.

@ysjagan you have succefully destroyed AndhraPradesh future generations hope&pride Just because of your personal ego/satisfactifaction you ruined #PeoplesCapitalAmaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy placed a bill in the state assembly calling for 3 separate capitals in the state. The bill named -- AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020- has provisions to make Visakhapatnam -- Executive capital, Amaravati -- Legislative capital and Kurnool -- Judicial capital.

