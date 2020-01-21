Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP drops Jitender Singh Tomar, gives ticket to wife

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dropped its former law minister in Delhi, Jitender Singh Tomar, who was declared as the party candidate from the Tri Nagar Assembly constituency on January 14, and said the party has decided that he will not fight the Delhi elections and instead his wife, Preeti Tomar, will be its nominee from the seat.

The announcement came after the Delhi High Court set aside the election of Jitender Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Delhi assembly polls.

​"After the court verdict, I told the party that my wife will fight the election and the party agreed," the former Delhi law minister said. Preeti Tomar filed her nomination papers for the polls on Monday.

Election to the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

A Delhi BJP delegation had on Monday met the Chief Election Commissioner demanding cancellation of Tomar's nomination from the Assembly seat.

The Delhi High Court on January 17 held as "void" the election of Tomar to the Legislative Assembly in 2015 polls for furnishing false information of his educational qualification in the nomination papers.

The party's list came on January 14 and Tomar was again fielded by the AAP from the same seat. Tuesday is the last date of filing nominations.

