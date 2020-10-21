Wednesday, October 21, 2020
     
Earthquake jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit a district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Itanagar Updated on: October 21, 2020 6:55 IST
Earthquake jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang
Earthquake jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit a district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 1:25 am, in Changlang. 

The epicentre and the depth of the earthquake is yet ascertained.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier on October 9, a low-intensity earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at 8:21 am. The magnitude of the quake was measured 3.0 on the richter scale.

