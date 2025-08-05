Omar Abdullah's 'something positive for Jammu and Kashmir' post sparks buzz amid Centre's high-level meetings The chief minister clarified that he had not been in contact with any leaders in Delhi and was simply sharing his personal instinct about what might unfold during the August 5 session.

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has posted a cryptic message on social media platform X, expressing hope for a positive development concerning the union territory on the eve of the Article 370 abrogation anniversary and during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, amid buzz that the Centre may be looking to restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"I've heard every possible permutation and combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow, so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow – fortunately, nothing bad will happen, but unfortunately, nothing positive will happen either," Abdullah wrote.

"I'm still optimistic about something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament, but not tomorrow," he wrote in the post on Monday. The chief minister clarified that he had not spoken to any leaders in Delhi and was merely sharing a “gut feeling” about the proceedings scheduled for August 5.

Jammu and Kashmir statehood buzz

Although Abdullah did not specify what he was referring to, his comments come amid renewed speculation on social media about the possible restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, which was revoked with the Abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

This buzz intensified after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, followed by a separate, undisclosed meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and the President. The details of both meetings have not been made public.

Article 370 abrogation anniversary

August 5 holds particular significance in the region’s recent history. On this date in 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370, which had granted special status and autonomy to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre alos bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Years after the Article 370 revocation, the Election Commission of India conducted assembly elections in the region. The National Conference and Congress alliance emerged victorious, leading to Omar Abdullah's appointment as chief minister.