APJ Abdul Kalam's elder brother Mohammed Muthu Meera passes away

New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2021 21:10 IST
Image Source : ANI

Former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam's elder brother Mohammed Muthu Meera Lebbai Maraikayar passed away at his residence in Rameshwaram on Sunday. He was 104.

