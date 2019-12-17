Anti-CAA protests: SC says HCs be approached with pleas, questions burning of buses

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said high courts should be approached first on pleas alleging police atrocities on persons protesting against the amended Citizenship Act. The court also asked as to how buses were burnt during the protests.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde commenced hearing on pleas including that of Alumni Association Jamia Millia Islamia University.

“We don’t want to spend time knowing facts, you should go to courts below first,” the Supreme Court said, adding that a High Court can appoint committees for fact-finding.

Appearing for the Jamia, AMU students, senior lawyers Indira Jaising and Colin Gonsalves informed the top court that the students were attacked by the police. To this, the CJI responded saying that no illegal activities can be allowed, but refused to restrain the police from any action required to put an end to all such activities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells the bench that no student has been arrested and 67 persons, including students and other miscreants, have sustained injuries. Several police personnel also sustained injuries, he adds. “Students were taken to the hospital, given medical care and no money was charged,” he claims. “In some time, Jamia University officer came and he identified the students and took them.”

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and locals protested at Jamia Nagar in Delhi on Sunday against the amended Citizenship Act. Protesters torched four buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in south Delhi New Friends' Colony.

