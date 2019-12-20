Anti-CAA protests: Entry, exit gates at Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid stations closed

Delhi Metro (Representational image)

As anti-CAA protests grip the national capital, entry and exit gates at metro stations including Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid have been shut down.

Taking as a security measure, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday informed that trains will not be halting at three stations Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid.

Entry & exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 20, 2019

The move has come after the Bhim Army called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law after police denied the permission.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act has entered its ninth day as people in several states are agitating against the controversial law.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police dismissed a rumour that was being spread that Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi's Jama Masjid area.

A Delhi Police PRO officer has informed that Section 144 (which restricts gathering of four people in a particular area) has not been imposed in walled city Jama Masjid. The PRO said that people here are cooperating and want peace, Delhi police is also working for the same.

