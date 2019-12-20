'Acche beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal': AAP's new slogan for 2020 polls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday launched a new slogan for the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi -- "Acche beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal". Ahead of the formal launch of the slogan, the party office was decorated with the banner of the slogan along with party chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's photograph.

The party's message to voters ahead of next year's assembly election is simple and straightforward: five good years have gone by, it says, and so Delhi should help its Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, keep going.The party is gearing up for the elections as the tenure of Kejriwal as Chief Minister is ending in February 2020.

The Kejriwal-led AAP, which was born out of an anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare, swept to power in the 2015 election, winning 67 out of 70 seats.

But it suffered a reverse in local body polls held in 2017 against the BJP

With an aim to bag even more seats than the last Assembly election, AAP has teamed up with Prashant Kishor's consultancy Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) to manage its campaign for the election.

The slogan was also coined by I-PAC.