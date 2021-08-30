Monday, August 30, 2021
     
Andhra Pradesh: MeT forecasts heavy rains for THESE districts until Tuesday

IMD also predicted thunderstorms with lightning over the next four days in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and south coastal areas.

IANS IANS
Amaravati Updated on: August 30, 2021 16:09 IST
andhra pradesh rains, monsoons in andhra pradesh, met rain forecast, rain forecast in andhra pradesh
Image Source : PTI

Andhra Pradesh: MeT forecasts heavy rains for THESE districts until Tuesday

The Meteorological Department (MeT) forecast heavy rain in parts of Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Cuddapah until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Similarly, it predicted thunderstorms with lightning over the next four days in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal areas.

"The low-pressure area over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists," said a MeT official.

She said the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Ajmer and Shivpuri while the centre of a low-pressure area is over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood and then southeastwards to the west-central Bay of Bengal.

"The east-west shear zone roughly along latitude 15 degrees north between 5.8 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level persists," the MeT official added.

Though Sunday was mostly cloudy with a slight drizzle in the evening in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, Monday started off with a heavy drizzle that subsided by late morning.

However, Monday continues to be cloudy in several places across the state.

