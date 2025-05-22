Andhra Pradesh issues advisory amid rising COVID-19 concerns As of May 19, 2025, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stood at 257, which is a very low figure considering the country's large population.

Amravati:

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an advisory amid rising COVID-19 concerns, urging the public to stop mass gatherings, like prayer meetings, social gatherings, etc. The government has advised elderly people (aged above 60) and pregnant women to strictly stay indoors. The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh, has appealed to the public to practise good hygiene, which includes washing hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding touching the face.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also requested to wear masks in high-risk areas, particularly in crowded or poorly ventilated places.

Earlier, a review meeting of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, Emergency Medical Relief division, Disaster Management Cell, Indian Council of Medical Research and Central government hospitals was held on Monday under the chairpersonship of the director general of health services.

As of May 19, 2025, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stood at 257, which is a very low figure considering the country's large population.

The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and proactive in monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to safeguard public health, the sources added.