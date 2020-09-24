Image Source : PTI AMU students seek re-investigation into anti-CAA protests

The students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have urged the state police to re-investigate the December 15 anti-CAA protest violence and drop charges against those who are "innocent".

A delegation of students, led by the varsity's registrar Abdul Hamid, met Additional Director General (ADG), Agra zone, Ajay Anand and gave him a memorandum in this regard on Wednesday.

ADG Anand has assured them that their demands will be looked into.

"Not all students should be named on the basis of recovery of motorcycles by the police from the spot after the incident as many of them are innocent. The charges should be framed only after the re-investigation," said the memorandum.

It further said that the students, who do not have a criminal record, should not be punished for the "politically-motivated" incident.

It was also mentioned in the memorandum that no action has been taken against the police personnel for using disproportionate force against students.

Last year, on December 15, over 70 people including AMU students, security guards and a dozen policemen including the then DIG Aligarh range, Preetinder Singh, were injured in the campus violence following the students' protests over the CAA.

The district police had registered two FIRs into the matter and arrested 26 people, including seven AMU students.

Later, they were released on conditional bail. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) had also registered an FIR against 1,000 unidentified protesters under various sections of IPC into the matter.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage