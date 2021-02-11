Will come here again and again, till Mamata didi loses election: Amit Shah in Bengal

Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally at Rashmela Mela maidan in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

As political tussle between BJP and TMC intensifies in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed a public rally in Thakurnagar on Thursday said he will keep coming to Bengal again and again till the time Mamata Banerjee loses the election. Addressing a large gathering, Shah said people of Matua community have gathered in large numbers, it shows that the next government in West Bengal will be of Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Due to certain circumstances my programme was cancelled, Mamata didi became very happy. There is enough time till April, I'll come here again and again, & will keep coming till you lose the election," Amit Shah said.

"As soon as vaccination drive will conclude and we become Corona-free, the work of providing citizenship will be undertaken. CAA is Parliament's law, how can you stop it? Also, you will not be in a position to stop it," Amit Shah added.

ALSO READ | PM Modi makes fresh appeal to protesting farmers from Lok Sabha, Rakesh Tikait responds

Amit Shah came down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government for objecting to "Jai Shree Ram" slogans.

Shah said that "Mamata Didi" gets angry if someone chants "Jai Shree Ram" in Bengal as a political slogan. He also said that Banerjee treats people like criminals if they use the Jai Shree Ram chant.

"Is it an insult to her? When so many people take pride in it, the Bengal CM feels insulted. It's because she wants to appease a particular community to maintain her vote bank politics.

"I want to ask her that do the people from other communities not vote for her in the state?

"If slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised in India, then will they be raised in Pakistan?" he said at a rally in Cooch Bihar district while kick-starting "Parivartan Yatra".

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | 'Farm laws in interest of farmers': Nitish Kumar after 'courtesy meeting' with PM Modi

Latest India News