Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: Congress amended Constitution 77 times in its 55-year rule | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV/X Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday delivered a key speech on the Constitution Day discussion in Rajya Sabha. Follow India Today for all the latest updates from Parliament. Earlier in the Leader of the House JP Nadda resumed the debate on the Constitution and attacked the Opposition over their stance on the debate. The Upper House of Parliament initiated a debate on 75 years of the Constitution on Monday. On December 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution in the Lok Sabha. Follow India Today for all the latest updates from Parliament.

Top Quotes

On one hand, this debate will make people realise how the country has moved forward because of the Constitution, and on the other hand, it also makes us realise that it is because of the basic sentiments of the Constitution that the very foundations of democracy have been deepened in the last 75 years, said Amit Shah.

The debates that happened in both Houses of the Parliament will be educational for the youth of the country. It will also help the people of the country to understand which party has honoured the Constitution and which has not. I thank Sardar Patel as it is because of his struggle that the nation is standing strong in front of the world.

In the last 75 years, there have been many nations nation that became independent and had new beginnings but democracy did not succeed there. But our democracy is deep-rooted. We made numerous changes without shedding a drop of blood. The people of this country have shattered the arrogance of multiple dictators and that too democratically.

The people of our country and our Constitution have given a befitting reply to those who said that we would never be able to become economically independent. Today we are the 5th largest economy. We have left Britain behind.

In our Constitution, the Constitution has never been considered immutable. Article 368 has a provision to amend the Constitution. The 54-year-old leader who calls himself 'yuva', keeps roaming around with the Constitution claiming that we would change the Constitution.

I want to tell that the provision to amend the Constitution is within the Constitution. BJP has ruled for 16 years and we made 22 changes to the Constitution. Congress ruled for 55 years and made 77 changes. The first amendment was made on June 18, 1951. After the formation of the Constitution, Congress did not have enough patience to wait for the Lok Sabha elections before going to power. Article 19 A was added to curtail the freedom of speech... And Jawahar Lal Nehru was the Prime Minister at that time.

The first amendment was to curtail the freedom of expression by Former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru. The 24th Amendment was brought by his daughter Indira Gandhi. On November 24, 1971, the Parliament was given the right to reduce the fundamental rights of the citizens.

Indira Gandhi's elections were declared null and void by the Allahabad High Court. So she prohibited the judicial inquiry of a prime minister through amendment.

Shah chides Congress for 'finding faults' in EVMs after losing elections. "They keep blaming EVMs after losing elections. The Supreme Court has rejected petitions 24 times, and when the Election Commission offered a chance to hack EVMs, no one could prove it."

Shah accused the Congress of doing vote bank politics, saying it deprived Muslim women of their rights for several years. He highlighted the NDA government's various initiatives for Muslims, including abolishing triple talaq.

Amit Shah, replying to debate in Rajya Sabha said Congress lost as people found they were carrying fake copies of Constitution.

Congress considered Constitution as 'private fiefdom' of one family, played fraud with Parliament. They Congress did nothing except eulogising the Nehru-Gandhi family.

He said Congress is anti-reservation, its words and actions do not match. They wants to give reservation to Muslims by increasing quota limit beyond 50 per cent.

Replying to the debate on Constitution, Shah said the Modi government freed the country from the mindset of slavery. Congress never worked for welfare of backward classes, Modi govt helping uplift them.​

You will not understand the nation if you don't look at it from the lenses of the INDIA bloc, Shah said in Rajya Sabha.

Amit Shah during Constitution debate said that BJP government will bring Uniform Civil Code in every state.

Also Read: Amit Shah targets Nehru, Indira Gandhi over Constitution: 'Congress curtailed freedom of expression...'

Also Read: Parliament Session LIVE: Amit Shah says Congress curtailed freedom of expression, people's rights