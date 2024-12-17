Amit Shah speaks during Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha: 'Our democracy is stronger than ever'

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in Rajya Sabha.

Constitution Debate: Union Minister Amit Shah spoke on the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Participating in a discussion on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", Shah emphasised the transformative impact of the Indian Constitution on the nation's progress. He also remarked that discussions on the Constitution highlight how it has propelled the country forward while also serving as a reminder of the consequences when its principles are disregarded or manipulated for personal gain. Shah stated that such discussions reveal which political parties have truly respected the Constitution upon coming to power.

The Union Home Minister also reflected on India's journey since independence, recalling that global observers once doubted India's ability to remain united or become economically self-reliant. Shah credited Sardar Patel's relentless efforts for strengthening the nation and positioning it as a global force. "In the last 75 years, there have been many nations nation that became independent and had new beginnings but democracy did not succeed there. But our democracy is deep-rooted and stronger than ever... We made numerous changes without shedding a drop of blood. The people of this country have shattered the arrogance of multiple dictators and that too democratically," he added.