Tuesday, December 17, 2024
     
Parliament LIVE Updates: 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha today, Congress issues whip

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The 17th day of the Winter Session will see the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in the Lok Sabha and the Constitution debate will continue in the Rajya Sabha for the second day.

Written By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Dec 17, 2024 7:59 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 8:07 IST
Parliament Winter Session
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: After two days in the Lok Sabha, the Constitution debate started in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Today, Union Minister JP Nadda will continue the debate for the second day. On Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took charge and criticised Congress for allegedly curtailing the Constitution in 75 years for its use. Meanwhile, With only 4 days left for the Winter Session to end, the government is set to introduce the One Nation, One Election Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Bill will also comprise a Constitutional Amendment Bill for the state assemblies while other will will be regarding UTs including Delhi and others.

Parliament Winter Session

  • Dec 17, 2024 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Congress issues whip for ONOE Bill

    Congress has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs mandating their presence in the house as the One Nation, One Election Bill is listed for business today.

  • Dec 17, 2024 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet at 10:30 am

    An urgent meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs has been called at 10:30 am today to discuss day business in the house at the CPP office, Samvidhan Sadan.

    Reported by: Vijai Laxmi

