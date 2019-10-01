Infiltrators will be thrown out, says Amit Shah on NRC in West Bengal

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill before NRC: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on October 1 said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre will bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) before bringing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to West Bengal.

Speaking at NRC seminar at Netaji Indoor stadium in Kolkata, Shah said Trinamool Congress has blocked Citizenship (Amendment) Bill but Centre will ensure it will is passed before implementing NRC in states.

He alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government was trying to mislead the people on the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Didi(Mamata Banerjee) is saying will not let NRC happen in West Bengal, but I am assuring you, each and every infiltrator in India will be shown the door. You know when she was in opposition and Left was in power, she used to say infiltrators must be forced to leave India," he said.

He said that West Bengal and article 370 have a special connection, because it was the son of this soil, Syama Prasad Mukherjee ji who raised the slogan 'Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan aur Ek Pradhan.'

"I today want to assure Hindu,Sikh,Jain,Buddhist and the Christian refugees, you will not be forced to leave India by the Centre. Don't believe rumours. Before NRC, we will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will ensure these people get Indian citizenship," he added.

"Every single refugee will get the right to become the PM of India, they will have the right to vote," Shah said, adding that Banerjee is protecting illegal immigrants for vote bank politics and the BJP will "not tolerate even a single illegal immigrant in our country".

