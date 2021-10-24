Nobody will be allowed to scuttle peace, progress: Amit Shah to locals in Jammu and Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : @AMITSHAH Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with locals in J&K.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that nobody will be allowed to scuttle peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public rally in Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu city, Shah said, "The monopoly of three families is over once and forever."

"I don't want to name them, but everybody knows them. They are today asking us what we have done. We have done what they could not do in 70 years.

"We have given employment, empowerment and space to those who remained neglected in 70 years.

"Power will now be exercised by Panchs and Sarpanchs, the days of monopoly and exploitation are over," he said.

He said at no cost would anybody be allowed to scuttle peace, progress and prosperity in J&K.

"I have come to assure you that the days of injustice with Jammu are over. The development will now take place for both Jammu and Kashmir", he said.

Shah said he had apprehensions whether he could address Sunday's rally or not due to bad weather.

"With the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi, it is sunshine now and I am speaking to you.

"Today is a special day since it is the birthday of Prem Nath Dogra. Not only the people of Jammu, but the people of the entire country cannot forget him.

"He was a great personality who joined Syama Prasad Mukherjee and declared that one country cannot have two flags, two Prime Ministers and two constitutions.

"The souls of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Prem Nath Dogra will be sending their blessings on Prime Minister Narendra Modi", Shah said.

Prem Nath Dogra was the founder of Praja Parishad party which was later merged into the Jan Sangh.

Earlier, Shah inaugurated the new campus at the IIT-Jammu and also laid foundation stones of many developmental projects.

