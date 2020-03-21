Saturday, March 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Amid virus scare, no Shaheen Bagh protester to sit for more than four hrs

Amid virus scare, no Shaheen Bagh protester to sit for more than four hrs

In the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the elderly women protesting against the CAA in Shaheen Bagh have decided that no protester will now be allowed to sit at the site for more than four hours as preventative measures against the spread of the virus.  

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 21, 2020 9:44 IST
Amid virus scare, no Shaheen Bagh protester to sit for more than four hrs
Image Source : FILE

Amid virus scare, no Shaheen Bagh protester to sit for more than four hrs

In the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the elderly women protesting against the CAA in Shaheen Bagh have decided that no protester will now be allowed to sit at the site for more than four hours as preventative measures against the spread of the virus.

The protesters have also decided that no children or elderly person will be allowed to particiapte in the sit-in and no announcement or mic will be used at the site as to mark it as a 'silent protest'.

Fight Against Coronavirus

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to remain inside their houses under a self-imposed curfew.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X