Amarinder Singh announces he will take first shot of coronavirus vaccine in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that he will be administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, once it is approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research, before health workers or frontline workers starts receiving it in the state.

According to Financial Express, the CM Amarinder Singh had announced this in a cabinet meeting that was held to discuss the state's preparedness for a roll out plan of the vaccine, once it is available.

Punjab government has also said that healthcare workers, elderly population will be on the priority list who will be vaccinated first.

Earlier in the day, AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said that there is possibility of availability of COVID-19 vaccination anytime soon in the country. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr. Guleria said that he is hopeful that by the end of December, or early next month, emergency use authorization from Indian regulatory authorities with be given to a vaccine, which can then be used to vaccinate the general public.

"In India, we now have vaccines which are in their final trial stage. Hopeful that by the end of this month or early next month we should get emergency use authorisation from Indian regulatory authorities to start giving vaccine to public," he said.

He further informed that there is good data available that the vaccines are very safe. "Safety & efficacy of vaccine not compromised at all. 70,000-80,000 volunteers given vaccine, no significant serious adverse effects seen. Data shows that in the short term vaccine is safe."

