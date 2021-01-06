Solution has to found by PM finally: Amarinder Singh seeks PM Modi's interference on farm laws protests

Image Source : PTI File photo: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh addresses media after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah amid farm laws protests.

As farmers continue to protest against the 3 new farm laws, being adamant on repealing them even after various rounds of talks with the Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the solution has to be found at the level of the Prime Minister.

According to ANI, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said, "The solution has to be found at the level of Prime Minister. He must sit with his ministers and Home Minister and come to a solution. It has to be found by the PM finally."

"No law has that sanctity which can't be touched. For instance, the constitution has been amended over 100 times since it was introduced in 1950. So why is it that this law can't be amended and you just have to withdraw it," Amarinder Singh asked.

"It can't be that the whole farmer community of the country is asking for something and the government remains unresponsive. It is the duty of the government to respond to people of the country. I feel that farmers have made their stand very clear that the laws should be repealed," Amarinder Singh said.

Continuing further, Amarinder Singh said, "If farmers are saying to withdraw the laws, you can withdraw laws and can talk to farmer's committees to bring whatever laws you want later on. But to bring peace to the state and bring farmers home, repeal the laws as they are demanding it."

"Farmers have every right to protest. My sympathy is 101 percent with the farmers, there are old men and women sitting & protesting at the borders (Delhi border). Till last reports, 55 farmers had died — they are sacrificing their lives," Punjab CM said.

