Akbaruddin Owaisi seeks funds for temple from Telangana CM

AIMIM leader in Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi on Sunday requested Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to expand Simhavauhini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza in the old city of Hyderabad. Akbaruddin Owaisi, who represents Chandrayangutta constituency, called on the Chief Minister at the latter's official residence and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is the younger brother of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, said the 'Bonalu' held in this temple every year is known as the famous Lal Darwaza Bonalu.

The AIMIM leader brought to the notice of the CM that due to lack of space, the temple campus could not be developed causing problems to the devotees.

"Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple has more than a hundred years of history. During the Bonalu, lakhs of people offer prayers and Bonalu here. But the temple complex is situated in a 100 square yards area. Due to the narrow space, it is causing immense problems to lakhs of the devotees," Akbaruddin Owaisi said.

He told the Chief Minister that there is a need to expand the temple at a cost of Rs 10 crore. As with the expansion of the temple, people in the vicinity may lose properties, he urged the Chief Minister to compensate them by providing 800 square yards of land at Fareed Market.

The AIMIM leader requested Rao to consider widening and development of the temple as a top priority work for the convenience of devotees.

He recalled that the chief had offered a Golden Bonum at the Mahankali Temple wishing for a golden Telangana state.

AAkbaruddin also requested the CM to sanction Rs 3 crore for the renovation and repairs to the Afzalgunj Masjid. He said several Muslims offer prayers here and due to lack of repairs, they too are facing inconvenience while offering prayers at this Masjid.

The CM's response is said to be positive, sources said, adding he has directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take necessary measures for the development of these two places of worship.

