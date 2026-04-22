'Ration or job, just scan': Posters in Kolkata mock TMC's 'cut-money' politics

New Delhi:

Ahead of the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections, posters mocking the alleged “cut-money” culture of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) appeared in markets, bus stops, and busy transit hubs across the city, as shared by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya. The posters purportedly feature a large QR code labeled “pay2tmc” along with a Bengali line, “Ration Hok Ba Chakri… Scan Korun” which translates to “Whether it’s ration or a job… just scan.”

Focus on jobs and ration issues

The campaign targets two major areas of public concern:

Jobs: The posters recall a high-profile school recruitment scam, where thousands of eligible candidates protested on the streets after allegedly being forced to pay bribes to secure positions.

Ration: They also bring attention to irregularities in the Public Distribution System (PDS), where subsidised food meant for the poor is reportedly mismanaged or siphoned off by intermediaries.

Amit Malviya tweets

Malviya took to X and posted, “Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Tolabazi’ now has a digital address: #PAY2TMC. Kolkata’s walls are echoing the absolute disgust of the masses. The posters stating, “Ration Hok Ba Chakri… Scan Korun,” expose the true DNA of the TMC government, where every fundamental right comes with a ‘cut-money’ price tag.”

“The TMC’s Decade of Loot- SSC Job Heist: Merit auctioned for cash, while thousands of eligible youths bleed on the streets of Dharmatala. PDS Ration Heist: The food meant for Bengal’s poorest siphoned off by the TMC syndicate to fill their personal coffers. West Bengal’s youth and poor have been robbed blind. The writing is literally on the wall. The countdown to the end of this corrupt, extortionist regime begins with Phase 1 tomorrow. Press the button to permanently log out the TMC!,” he added.