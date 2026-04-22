'TMC has turned Bengal into an industrial graveyard': Yogi Adityanath hits out at Mamata govt in Kolkata

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a strong attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), claiming that West Bengal has suffered massive industrial decline under its rule and lost its position as a national economic leader. Addressing an election rally in Burrabazar, he said the state, which was once known for industry, education, and culture, has now fallen behind due to years of misgovernance.

Yogi Adityanath alleged that more than 7,000 large industries were closed during the TMC regime.

“Bengal, which once led in multiple sectors, has now reached the bottom,” he said, adding that thousands of MSME units have also shut down, leading to job losses for nearly 30 lakh youth. He claimed that this decline has turned the state into what he described as a “graveyard of industries.”

Tagore’s legacy used as a political flashpoint

Referring to the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Jorasanko, Yogi Adityanath accused the TMC of showing disrespect to Bengal’s cultural heritage. He alleged that posters of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were placed inside the historic house, calling it an insult to Tagore’s legacy.

“Such places should reflect Bharat Mata and great cultural icons, not political displays,” he said.

Call for political change in Bengal

Invoking the 150th year of Vande Mataram, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said Bengal must “restore its lost glory” and claimed that only a change in government could achieve that. He said the state needs what he called a “double-engine government” to bring development and revive industries.

Culture, identity and religion in focus

Yogi Adityanath also raised concerns over language and cultural identity, alleging that Bengali traditions were being sidelined. He further accused the TMC of restricting religious processions and said festivals like Durga Puja and Kali Puja were facing unnecessary curbs.

He also questioned the TMC’s stance on religious sentiments, referring to opposition to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.