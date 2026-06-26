Earthquake of 6.7 magnitude hits Philippines, tremors felt across the country

Manila:

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on Friday struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 29 km (18.02 miles), GFZ said. The United States Geological Survey said that the quake struck at 7:42 pm (1142 GMT) at a depth of 65.7 kilometres (41 miles) about 21 kilometres southwest of Mindanao island's Sarangani town.

No immediate tsunami warnings issued

The development comes in less than three weeks after a major tremor in the same area left more than 80 people dead. There were no immediate tsunami warnings.The latest quake in the country comes just weeks after a powerful earthquake struck southern Philippines, killing more than 80 people and causing extensive damage across several parts of Mindanao.

Philippines earthquake: Check videos

Itr should be noted that the Philippines is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone encircling the Pacific Ocean, which makes the country highly vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Venezuela earthquake: Death count rises to 589

The death count from two powerful earthquakes in Venezuela rose to 589, with 2,980 injured, acting President Delcy Rodríguez said early Friday. She made the announced surrounded by government and military officials as she welcomed the arrival of rescue crews from all over the world.



"We are going to rescue the people who are trapped," she said. "We are working tirelessly on this task." She said the state of La Guaira has been hardest hit by the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening, noting that it has been militarized as crews search for survivors and distribute food and water.

The number of dead and injured is expected to rise with thousands reported missing after the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening, which was among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and was felt throughout the region.

Venezuela earthquake: Thousands were reported missing

Thousands were reported missing and buildings were evacuated as far away as Brazil's Amazon. In response to the devastation, the US Treasury on Thursday moved to waive some sanctions until October 23 to allow transactions related to earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela that would otherwise be prohibited.



Meanwhile, in cities across northern Venezuela, panicked residents poured into the streets and searched for the missing in the debris. The injured were pulled out of the rubble covered in dust and blood, among them children and animals. Venezuelan state TV showed dramatic images of rescues, including a woman who was trapped under a cement slab, only a barefoot poking out before crews managed to get her out alive. But few government search teams were seen outside Caracas.



Dayana Delgado, mother of three children, asked where the heavy machinery was that government officials had promised, pointing out that neighbours were the ones digging through the rubble.

"I want to know where my child is, if he's trapped or in a shelter," she said of her eight-year-old son who was missing. The coastal region of La Guaira -- north of the capital, Caracas -- suffered some of the heaviest damage and casualties. The country's main airport is there and was closed due to damage, complicating aid efforts.

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Venezuela devastated by century's strongest quakes as death count hits 188, hundreds injured