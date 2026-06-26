How cash and jewellery were allegedly stolen at Ram Temple, SIT reveals entire modus operandi

Ayodhya:

The alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has exposed what investigators describe as a carefully executed operation that continued unnoticed for a considerable period. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust raised concerns, has reportedly uncovered multiple procedural lapses and an alleged network of employees involved in siphoning off cash and valuables donated by devotees. Police have so far detained and arrested eight accused in connection with the case. Following the arrests, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and Trust member Anil Mishra stepped down from their respective positions.

According to information accessed during the investigation, the SIT also examined the Trust's internal audit reports for the financial years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25. The audit reportedly identified several procedural shortcomings, including discrepancies in the number of donation boxes and inconsistencies in official records.

How did the Ram Temple donation theft first come under suspicion?

Suspicion reportedly arose during the last week of May after Trust officials reviewed the amount of money being deposited into the bank and compared it with the daily process of opening donation boxes. Officials observed an unusual pattern. A single donation box generally contained around Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in offerings. However, over several weeks, they noticed recurring shortages in bundles of Rs 500 notes. The repeated discrepancy prompted officials to initiate a closer examination of the counting process. To verify their doubts, hidden cameras were discreetly installed inside the cash counting room where donations were processed.

Hidden camera footage allegedly exposed the operation

After reviewing nearly a week's worth of footage from the concealed cameras, investigators allegedly discovered how the theft was being carried out. According to the SIT findings, some employees deliberately positioned themselves in front of the visible CCTV cameras, effectively blocking the view of their colleagues. While the cameras were obstructed, another employee allegedly removed currency notes from prepared bundles and concealed them inside his clothes before the counting process was completed.

Although the regular CCTV cameras failed to capture the alleged thefts, the hidden cameras reportedly recorded the entire sequence, providing investigators with crucial evidence. Officials also found that this was not the only technique allegedly used to divert temple donations.

How cash was allegedly siphoned off through manipulated note bundles

Investigators claim that employees involved in counting donations allegedly manipulated the cash bundles in a way that ensured official records remained unchanged while money was quietly removed later.

According to the SIT probe, additional currency notes were intentionally inserted into every bundle during the counting process. When the cash reached the bank, officials reportedly counted only the bundles instead of recounting each individual note, allowing vouchers to be generated based on the total number of bundles. Before the cash was finally deposited into the bank, the excess notes that had been secretly inserted into each bundle were allegedly removed.

As a result, the voucher matched the official records even though part of the cash had already been siphoned off. Investigators believe this method enabled the accused to repeatedly steal money without immediately triggering discrepancies in the accounting process. The SIT further alleges that Anukalp Mishra, who was associated with preparing donation vouchers, played a key role in executing this manipulation with the help of his brother-in-law, Lavkush Mishra.

Jewellery donated by devotees was allegedly stolen as well

The investigation has also revealed allegations of theft involving ornaments donated by devotees. According to investigators, members of the alleged network did not limit themselves to cash. Earrings, nose pins, traditional jewellery and ornaments offered to the idol of Ram Lalla, including bangles and anklets, were allegedly removed before the donated valuables were officially documented.

The SIT believes that the accused first separated the valuables they intended to steal and only afterwards prepared the inventory of jewellery recovered from the donation boxes. This sequence allegedly made it easier to conceal missing ornaments during official documentation.

Investigators have also identified Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav and Subhash Chandra as individuals who reportedly had regular access to the room where donation boxes were opened and offerings were processed.

Recovery of cash strengthens investigation

Police have also recovered nearly Rs 10 lakh from the residence of accused Lavkush Mishra during the course of the investigation. According to investigators, most employees involved in the donation counting process were known to one another and had reportedly joined through personal recommendations. The SIT alleges that Tinnu Yadav, who served as an administrator and was considered close to senior Trust functionaries, facilitated the appointment of his cousin Manish Yadav in the donation counting process. Similarly, Anukalp Mishra allegedly helped his brother-in-law Lavkush Mishra secure a role in the same department, enabling members of the alleged network to work together.

Security lapses allegedly made the theft easier

The SIT investigation has also pointed to serious security lapses that may have allowed the alleged theft to continue for an extended period. According to investigators, employees leaving the donation counting room were not subjected to mandatory physical checks or frisking after completing their shifts. This lack of supervision allegedly enabled some staff members to gradually steal cash from the very room where donation boxes were opened, currency was sorted and bundles were prepared.

Investigators also examined CCTV footage of accused Avinash Shukla.

During verification, they reportedly found that some of the money allegedly stolen from the temple was later deposited into his personal bank account. Trust officials cross-checked the dates of the alleged thefts with bank deposit records, which reportedly strengthened the investigators' suspicions.

What does the FIR say?

The FIR has been registered on the basis of the findings of the Special Investigation Team constituted following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. According to the FIR, the SIT's preliminary investigation and the available evidence indicate that certain employees involved in counting donations allegedly committed criminal misappropriation of the offerings made by devotees.

Based on the findings, police have registered a case against Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ramashankar Mishra on charges related to the alleged theft of donation money, possession or receipt of stolen property and other relevant offences.

The FIR also names Subhash Chandra Shrivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav under applicable legal provisions. Police have stated that further legal action will proceed in accordance with the evidence collected during the investigation.

Role of each accused in the alleged donation theft

Karunesh Pandey: He was responsible for transporting offerings from the donation boxes to the counting room. Apart from moving the donations, he was also involved in the counting process.

He was responsible for transporting offerings from the donation boxes to the counting room. Apart from moving the donations, he was also involved in the counting process. Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav: Known to be close to the Trust's General Secretary Champat Rai, Tinnu Yadav looked after devotee management and other public facilities within the temple premises. According to investigators, he also supervised donation boxes and ensured they were transported to the basement where the counting process took place. Police claim he had unrestricted access to various parts of the temple, including the donation processing area.

Known to be close to the Trust's General Secretary Champat Rai, Tinnu Yadav looked after devotee management and other public facilities within the temple premises. According to investigators, he also supervised donation boxes and ensured they were transported to the basement where the counting process took place. Police claim he had unrestricted access to various parts of the temple, including the donation processing area. Subhash Chandra Shrivastava: A retired State Bank of India employee, Subhash Chandra Shrivastava headed the cash counting operations at the Ram Temple. His responsibilities allegedly included supervising the counting centre, monitoring staff and overseeing the entire donation counting process.

A retired State Bank of India employee, Subhash Chandra Shrivastava headed the cash counting operations at the Ram Temple. His responsibilities allegedly included supervising the counting centre, monitoring staff and overseeing the entire donation counting process. Lavkush Mishra: Lavkush Mishra was part of the team assigned to count cash offerings received at the temple. Police recovered approximately Rs 10 lakh from his residence during searches conducted as part of the investigation.

Lavkush Mishra was part of the team assigned to count cash offerings received at the temple. Police recovered approximately Rs 10 lakh from his residence during searches conducted as part of the investigation. Anukalp Mishra: Anukalp Mishra was entrusted with counting donations inside the counting room and preparing related vouchers. Investigators allege that he played a central role in manipulating cash bundles and coordinating the operation with his brother-in-law Lavkush Mishra.

Anukalp Mishra was entrusted with counting donations inside the counting room and preparing related vouchers. Investigators allege that he played a central role in manipulating cash bundles and coordinating the operation with his brother-in-law Lavkush Mishra. Manish Yadav: According to investigators, he was responsible for identifying counterfeit currency found inside donation boxes and separating it from genuine notes before the counting process.

According to investigators, he was responsible for identifying counterfeit currency found inside donation boxes and separating it from genuine notes before the counting process. Avinash Shukla: His role involved collecting cash from donation boxes and transporting it to the counting room. He was also a member of the team responsible for counting the donations. Investigators allege that part of the stolen money was later deposited into his personal bank account.

Internal audit reportedly flagged procedural deficiencies

Apart from gathering evidence against the accused, the SIT also examined the Trust's internal audit reports covering the financial years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25. According to sources familiar with the probe, the audit revealed several procedural shortcomings in the management of temple donations. Among the key observations were discrepancies in the recorded number of donation boxes and inconsistencies in official documentation. Investigators are examining whether these procedural gaps inadvertently helped conceal the alleged thefts over a prolonged period.

How donations are usually processed at large temples

Large temples generally follow a multi-layered system to maintain transparency in handling donations. Donation boxes are usually opened in the presence of authorised officials, after which cash and valuables are segregated. Currency is counted manually or with counting machines, while jewellery is catalogued separately before being deposited or transferred to authorised vaults. CCTV surveillance, detailed documentation, bank reconciliation and periodic audits are considered essential safeguards against financial irregularities. Investigators are now examining whether weaknesses in these standard procedures created opportunities for the alleged theft in the Ram Temple donation counting process.

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