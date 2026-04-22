Nitish Kumar sets up JDU national team, Sanjay Jha remains working president; new secretaries appointed

Patna:

Nitish Kumar has announced a new national team for the Janata Dal United, with Sanjay Jha reappointed as the party’s working president. The revamped organisational structure includes the appointment of 12 national general secretaries and 8 secretaries.

In the new team led by Nitish Kumar, former Jehanabad MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi, who comes from the extremely backward community, has been named national vice president. Additionally, Gopalganj MP Alok Kumar Suman has been appointed as the party’s national treasurer.

The restructuring is aimed at strengthening the party organisation and expanding its leadership base.

Nitish Kumar steps away from Bihar leadership

Nitish Kumar pn April 14 that he has resigned from the post of Bihar Chief Minister, submitting his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain.

Kumar, the longest serving Chief Minister of Bihar, shared the update on X after meeting the governor at Lok Bhavan. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Janata Dal United national working president Sanjay Jha, and state minister Vijay Choudhary.

"I have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. Recently, I decided to leave the post of chief minister, and after today’s cabinet meeting, I met the governor and submitted my resignation,” Kumar said.

The 75-year-old JD(U) chief had become a Rajya Sabha MP earlier this month. "Now the new government will look after the work in Bihar. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance," he added in his post.