SC to hear over 140 pleas challenging CAA today

The Supreme Court today will hear in excess of 140 pleas against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which include a majority seeking that the court examine its constitutional validity. A bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, had issued notice to the Centre on December 18 on various pleas including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The top court had sought the Centre's response by on nearly 60 pleas challenging the CAA's legality, which has swelled to over 140, and fixed the hearing on January 22.

The anti-CAA petitions, also include those filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities -- Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian -- who migrated to India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution.

The petitions filed later have also sought a stay on the operation of the legislation which came into force on January 10.

On January 9, the apex court had refused to conduct an urgent hearing on a plea seeking that CAA be declared constitutional. The apex court had observed that saying the country is going through difficult times against the backdrop of violence in many states, and therefore the endeavour should be for peace.

No going back on CAA

Earlier on Tuesday during a public address in Lucknow, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on the opposition and dared it to protest as much as they can for the Modi government will not take back the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Shah dared Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav to a public debate on CAA and said that these leaders were driven only by vote-bank politics.

"We are not bothered about the opposition because we have been nurtured with opposition," he said.

Speaking at a pro-CAA rally in Lucknow, Shah said that there were 23 percent minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Christians in Pakistan at the time of Partition but the figure had come down to just three percent today.

"Where have they gone? They have either been killed or converted or have fled to India. Many of them have left their palatial houses in Pakistan and are living in huts now," Shah mentioned.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only giving them homes but also jobs and a better life. Is this wrong?" Shah asked.

(With inputs from IANS)

