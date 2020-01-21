Arvind Kejriwal Nomination: No deliberate delay in processing papers, says election officer

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, waiting for his turn to file nomination papers on Tuesday

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Office of New Delhi District Election Officer said on Tuesday that there was no deliberate delay on part of election machinery to process Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's nomination papers for Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020. Tuesday (January 21) was the last day to file nomination papers for the election.

"This office is receiving some info via social media that nomination of CM Arvind Kejriwal is being delayed deliberately by Returning officer (RO)&it is taking 30-35 mints for checking nomination of candidate just to delay the process. It is hereby clarified that the above information is misleading and there is no deliberate delay on the part of election machinery. There is a procedure to be followed by RO while receiving nominations from candidates," said the office of New Delhi District Election Officer, according to news agency ANI.

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, filed nomination papers from New Delhi Legislative Assembly Constituency. However, he had to wait for six hours to get his papers processed.

Holding token number 45, Kejriwal had been waiting to file his nomination today. Meanwhile, party leaders claimed that 35 candidates with incomplete papers were insisting that they will not allow the CM to file unless his nominations are filed and saw a "conspiracy."

Kejriwal himself played down the issue and tweeted that those filing nomination papers for the first time were "bound to make mistakes"

Doesn’t matter. Many of them r filing for the first time. They r bound to make mistakes. We also made mistakes the first time. We shud hand hold them. I am enjoying waiting wid them. They r all part of my family. https://t.co/9s8hRDnjSU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 21, 2020

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and counting will take place on February 11. BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal while Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal.

