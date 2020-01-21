Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal files nomination from New Delhi Assembly seat after 6-hour wait

After a six-hour-long wait, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal finally filed his nomination from New Delhi seat for the upcoming assembly elections on Tuesday. Kejriwal had failed to file his nomination yesterday after he failed to reach the SDM office in time. The chief minister was stuck in his own roadshow 'Walk With Kejriwal'.

Holding token number 45, Kejriwal had been waiting to file his nomination today. Meanwhile, party leaders claimed that 35 candidates with incomplete papers were insisting that they will not allow the CM to file unless his nominations are filed and saw a "conspiracy."

According to procedures, nominations can be filed till 3 pm. Those who have collected tokens to file their papers before the stipulated time are allowed to do so whenever their numbers arrive.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and counting will take place on February 11. BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal while Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal.