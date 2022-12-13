Airport mess: Deploy adequate manpower at check-in counters, govt' stern note to airlines after Delhi chaos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Security line at IGI airport

Airport congestion: Amid growing complaints over recent congestion of passengers at major airports, especially, Terminal 3 of the IGI airport, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday expressed unhappiness. The MoCA has also directed all the airlines to deploy adequate manpower at check-in counters and increase manpower during peak hours, especially in the morning hours.

The airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers, the ministry said in a note.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday visited Delhi airport and held discussions with all stakeholders on ways to address the congestion at the airport. Scindia, along with senior ministry officials, visited Terminal 3 of the airport amid complaints from passengers about long queues and waiting hours in recent days.

Officials said the minister inspected in the morning the arrangements made to address the congestion, and key directions were issued with specific timelines. The measures will be implemented soon, and the changes are expected to take effect in the next six to seven days, the officials said.

Over the past few days, passengers have been complaining about long waiting hours at the airport and some also shared pictures of the crowd at the airport on social media.

