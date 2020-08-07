Air India Express flight skidded off the runway due to poor visibility: DGCA

Image Source : ANI Air India plane skidded off the runway due to poor visibility: DGCA

An Air India Express plane, with more than 180 passengers on board, skidded off the runway on Friday at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode in Kerala. In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the plane landed in heavy rain and after landing at Runway 10, it continued running until the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two.

"Air india Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, person on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to end of runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces," DGCA said in a statement.

The DGCA has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.

At least 24 ambulances and fire tenders have been rushed to the airport.

Releasing a statement, Air India Express said there were total 184 passengers, including 10 infants and 6 crew members, including two pilots, onboard Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) that skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today.

Meawhile, two people, including the pilot of the flight, have lost their lives.

Rajeev Jain, Additional DG Media, Civil Aviation Ministry said that no fire was reported at the time of landing. "There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots & 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. As per initial reports, rescue operations are on & passengers are being taken to hospital," he said.

The Kozhikode Collector said relatives of passengers onboard the flight can contact the following helpline for inquiries: 0495-2376901.

Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.

ALSO READ | Pilot of Air India flight IX1344 killed as plane overshoots runway, splits into two

ALSO READ | Air India plane crashes while landing, breaks in two at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode | Updates

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage