Image Source : INDIA TV Pilot of Air India flight IX1344 killed as plane overshoots runway in Kerala

An Air India Express plane with 191 people on board from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday. One of the pliots, Deepak Vasant Sathe, has died while many passengers are feared injured. As per Malappuram SP as many as 14 people have died in the incident,123 injured and 15 suffered serious injuries.

Early images from the site showed the aircraft broken in two pieces with debris strewn over the runway and beyond. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 pm.

People injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. "Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support," he said.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the plane landed in heavy rain and after landing at Runway 10, it continued running until the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two.

"Air india Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, person on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to end of runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces," DGCA said in a statement.

The DGCA has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The Kozhikode Collector said relatives of passengers onboard the flight can contact the following helpline for inquiries: 0495-2376901.

Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.

