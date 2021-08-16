Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air India diverts Chicago-Delhi flight to avoid 'uncontrolled' Afghan airspace

Air India on Monday diverted its Chicago-Delhi flight toward Sharjah in the UAE to avoid Afghanistan airspace after it was declared "uncontrolled" by authorities at Kabul airport, senior officials said.

The Chicago-Delhi flight will land in Sharjah for refuelling purposes, they said. The flight will then leave for Delhi again while avoiding the Afghan airspace.

Afghanistan stares at an uncertain future as President Ashraf Ghani left the country just before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on Sunday.

Senior Air India officials said the Afghanistan airspace has been declared "uncontrolled" by the Kabul airport on Monday and transit flights have been asked to avoid the airspace. It is not clear if Air India would be operating its Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight on Monday.

READ MORE: 5 killed in firing as hundreds forcibly enter planes leaving Kabul

READ MORE: Desperate scenes at Kabul airport as hundreds try to board plane after Taliban takeover | VIDEO

Latest India News