Air India flight from Delhi to Paris cancelled due to snag, return journey hit too The airline said that it is providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling, if opted by the passengers. Air India also said it is making alternative arrangements to fly passengers to their destination at the earliest.

New Delhi:

An Air India flight scheduled to depart from Delhi to Paris on Tuesday has been cancelled following the detection of a technical issue during mandatory pre-flight checks. As per a spokesperson of the airline, some issues were detected in the flight AI143 during the mandatory pre-flight checks, and the problem is currently being addressed by the technical team.

Due to time constraints and the flight falling under the night-time restrictions at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport, the airline had no choice but to cancel the service. As a result, the return flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi on June 18 has also been cancelled, the spokesperson said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by the passengers," the spokesperson added.

Ahmedabad-London Air India flight cancelled

Earlier in the day, Air India's flight to London from Ahmedabad, which started operating with a new code post-June 12 crash of AI-171 plane, was cancelled due to unavailability of aircraft, resulting from airspace curbs and additional precautionary checks, the airline said.

The Tata Group-owned airline denied claims that a technical snag led to the cancellation and maintained it has made alternative arrangements to fly affected passengers to their destination and is offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by them.

Air India's official website confirmed that the AI-159 flight from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport in London stands cancelled after being rescheduled. The plane was scheduled to depart at 3 pm from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA).

Flight resumes with new code AI-159

It is to be noted here that Air India's direct flight from Ahmedabad to London was earlier known by its assigned code 'AI-171'. Airport sources said the flight having code AI-171 was suspended after the horrific crash which claimed 270 lives, including all 241 on board. It resumed operation from Monday (June 16), five days after the crash, with a new flight code, AI-159, said an airport official.

ALSO READ: Air India announces interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for families of victims in tragic Ahmedabad plane crash