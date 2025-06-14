Air India announces interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for families of victims in tragic Ahmedabad plane crash Air India plane crash: Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, in a video message, announced that the airline will provide an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent crash, as well as to the survivors.

New Delhi:

Air India has expressed deep condolences and solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives in the recent tragic crash. The airline stated that its ground teams are working tirelessly to provide care and support to affected families during this immensely difficult period. As part of its ongoing relief efforts, Air India announced an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each bereaved family and the lone survivor. This interim support is in addition to the Rs 1 crore financial assistance already pledged by Tata Sons.

“We at Air India are profoundly saddened by this tragedy. Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones, and all those impacted. We share in their grief and stand with them in every possible way,” the airline said.

The CEO and MD of Air India, Campbell Wilson, in his video message, declared to provide an interim payment of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased and the survivors.

IMA urges Tata Sons to support families of deceased BJ Medical College students

In the wake of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to Tata Sons to provide financial assistance to the families of the injured and deceased students of BJ Medical College who were among the victims.

Letter to Tata Sons Chairman

In a heartfelt letter addressed to Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, the IMA expressed profound grief over the loss, highlighting the deep impact the tragedy has had on the medical community. “The pain endured by the families of the injured and deceased is beyond words,” the letter noted, urging the Tata Group to extend a compassionate hand to those affected.

Call for equal compensation

The IMA requested that the same financial support already announced, Rs 1 crore per deceased individual, be offered to the families of the medical students and doctors who lost their lives in the crash. “Such a gesture would reflect genuine solidarity and provide much-needed reassurance to the medical fraternity during this time of mourning,” the association stated.

Here are some related stories of Air India plane crash-