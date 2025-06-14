Air India warns of delays as DGCA orders mandatory safety checks on Boeing 787 fleet Air India warns of delays as the DGCA orders mandatory safety checks on all Boeing 787s after a deadly Ahmedabad crash kills 265.

New Delhi:

Air India has announced potential delays on long-haul routes as it begins mandatory safety inspections of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, following orders from India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The move comes in the wake of a catastrophic crash of an Air India 787 flight en route from Ahmedabad to London, which resulted in the deaths of at least 265 people.

The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff, saw the aircraft slam into a residential building housing doctors near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. It marks the first fatal accident involving a Boeing 787 since the model entered commercial service in 2011.

Nine aircraft cleared, 24 more undergoing checks

As of Saturday, Air India confirmed it has completed the required one-time safety inspections on nine Dreamliner aircraft and remains on track to finish checks on the remaining 24 aircraft “within the timeline provided by the regulator.” These inspections are being carried out as aircraft return to India, with each undergoing a full review before being cleared for their next operations.

The safety measures are focused on Dreamliners powered by GenX engines and include checks of critical systems such as:

Fuel parameter monitoring

Cabin air compression systems

Electronic engine control units

Engine actuator oil system

Hydraulic system integrity

Takeoff performance parameters

Additional checks ordered after crash

The DGCA has also flagged repetitive technical snags on Boeing 787 aircraft over the past two weeks. As a result, all such issues must be addressed before aircraft can resume normal operations. Beginning June 15, all 787 flights departing from India will undergo mandatory pre-departure inspections, with additional power assurance and flight control checks required within two weeks.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that a full surveillance campaign is underway on all 34 Dreamliners in India’s fleet. Eight aircraft have already been inspected under this directive.

AAIB investigation underway

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a full probe into the crash and added forensic and medical experts to its investigative team. The agency is awaiting black box data for insights into the cause of the disaster.

Minister Naidu stated, “The accident that happened near Ahmedabad shook the entire nation,” and assured that the ministry is treating the investigation with “utmost seriousness.”

Boeing faces global scrutiny

This incident adds to growing scrutiny of Boeing’s aircraft safety and production practices, which have come under fire globally after a series of fatal crashes and manufacturing flaws in recent years. The outcome of the ongoing investigation may have broader implications for the manufacturer and international aviation safety protocols.