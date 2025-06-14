Miracle in seat 11A: Eerie coincidence links Thai actor-singer and Air India crash survivor Thai actor-singer Ruangsak Loychusak, a survivor of a 1998 plane crash, shared a chilling coincidence: the lone survivor of the recent Air India crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was seated in the same seat 11A as Ruangsak during his own near-death experience 27 years ago.

New Delhi:

Thai actor-singer Ruangsak Loychusak, who survived the Thai Airways Flight TG261 crash in 1998, has shared a haunting coincidence. He discovered that Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad, also occupied seat 11A—the exact seat Ruangsak held during his own crash 27 years ago.

Ruangsak, now 47, posted on Facebook in Thai recalling the crash, “The survivor of the plane crash in India sat in the same seat number as me — 11A.#Goosebumps.”

Terror on both flights, only one survivor in 11A

On December 11, 1998, Flight TG261 stalled and crashed into a swamp in southern Thailand, killing 101 of the 146 onboard. The Thai star survived—but for years afterward, he suffered from deep psychological trauma and avoided flying.

In a similar inexplicable turn of fate, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British-Indian national, was the sole survivor of Air India Flight AI 171, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, leaving 241 dead. Multiple sources confirm his ticket seat as 11A, located next to an emergency exit.

Aviation experts reviewing footage and crash analysis believe emergency exit seats, like 11A, offer structural advantages that enhance survivability. The wing box region offers added protection, and open space in front facilitates evacuation. Ramesh escaped through a broken door, rapidly unbuckling himself and walking away from the wreckage with burns and bruises.

Public fascination sparks ‘11A enigma’

The shared seat location has captivated global audiences. Termed the “11A enigma,” the story has led to a spike in demand for emergency exit seats, especially 11A, despite experts cautioning that these seats are not safer in all crash scenarios. Social media users and travellers across India and abroad are now specifically booking row 11 emergency exits—inspired by this extraordinary surviving streak.

Survivor speaks; trauma echoes across generations

Ramesh, still hospitalised in Ahmedabad, told DD News and other media outlets what unfolded in the chaos, “For some time I thought I was also going to die. But when I opened my eyes, I realized I was alive… I unbuckled myself and tried to get out.”

Meanwhile, Ruangsak spoke of his own lasting scars: “I had difficulty flying for 10 years… If I saw dark clouds… I would feel terrible, like I was in hell”.

A shared second life, A shared message

Both survivors view their experiences as a second chance. Ruangsak, often dubbed the “Iron Bones Singer,” extended his condolences to the families of the Air India crash victims. Ramesh, shaken but alive, continues to recover and expresses gratitude for his rescue as investigations into the crash progress.

This story of survival, trauma, and uncanny coincidence echoes far beyond two individual flights invoking questions about fate, flight safety, and what it means to survive such a deadly tragedy.