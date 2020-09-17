Thursday, September 17, 2020
     
1 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

A 40-year-old man died and at least 50 people were injured when a bus overturned after hitting a culvert on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Thursday.

New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2020 12:12 IST
Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Image Source : PTI

1 dead as bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

A 40-year-old man died and at least 50 people were injured when a bus overturned after hitting a culvert on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Thursday, police said. There were around 80 passengers in the double-decker bus that was on its way to Gorakhpur from Anand Vihar in Delhi. 

The mishap occurred when the driver tried to overtake a truck and hit a culvert near Jogi Cote village under the Behtamaujawar police station area early in the morning, an officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Jogi, a resident of Gorakhpur. The injured were rushed to a community health centre, Bangarmau Circle Officer Gaurav Tripathi said. 

