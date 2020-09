Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at a factory in Agra.

A major fire has broke out at a chemical factory in Sikandra area of Agra. Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is not known yet. Also no casualities have been reported so far and efforts are on to douse the fire.

#WATCH: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Sikandra area of Agra. So far, no casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/5D03ZjRQkX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2020

