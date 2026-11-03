OPINION | How Amit Shah debunked Rahul Gandhi's claims about SIR

New Delhi:

Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will not be discontinued at any cost and all 'infiltrators' will be deported from India. Addressing a rally after taking part in a 'padyatra' in Hyderabad, Amit Shah alleged that Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties are dreaming of coming to power by inducting 'infiltrators' as voters.

At the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi had raised two important issues: One, the names of 13 crore voters were deleted, and this helped Narendra Modi to become the PM for the third time. Two, the BJP is unwilling to reply to queries being raised on SIR.

Amit Shah debunked both these allegations. He said, when Modi became the PM for the third time in 2024, Gyanesh Kumar was not the Chief Election Commissioner at that time.

Shah said, out of the 13 crore voters whose names were deleted, nearly 3 crore voters were those who are dead, 1.5 crore voters were duplicate, and names of three crore 'infiltrators' were removed from electoral rolls.

On the SIR issue, Amit Shah challenged the opposition leaders to join a debate in Parliament. He said that the government would reply to each of their questions.

Parliament is the right forum for such a debate, but when the opposition could not dislodge Modi from power thrice, it took to the streets. Now, BJP has countered it by holding ‘padyatras’ and marches.

Congress leaders were gloating that their reels on the Ramlila Maidan rally garnered huge views on social media, but in the process, they failed to realize that by holding the rally, Congress has jolted BJP out of its complacency.

BJP workers, who were sitting in homes, are now on the streets. This energy will help the party in the weeks to come. There is no match for Modi when it comes to reading the public mood and responding to it.

Elections are not due for the next three to four months. Normally, BJP's workforce becomes active during elections, but now Modi has mobilized all his top leaders to come to the streets and join padyatras. No other party has such a large number of leaders and cadre.

Who is questioning Lord Ram's place of birth?

Former Samajwadi Party MP Syed Tufail Hasan has stirred a hornet's nest by remarking that there is no conclusive evidence about the exact place where Lord Ram was born. Hasan said there are different claims about Lord Ram's exact place of birth and none of the claims is authentic. He said BJP should stop doing politics in the name of Ram and Ayodhya.

The president of Bajrang Dal, Rohan Saxena, promptly reacted. He said, S T Hasan has hurt the faith of millions of devotees of Lord Ram. He demanded an apology, failing which he threatened that the former MP’s face will be blackened, and he will be paraded on the streets.

The Bajrang Dal chief should have exercised caution while using such language. There is no need to give such a threat. Political comments must be dealt with politically.

Do Brahmins use abuses while chanting mantras?

A video has emerged of a Samajwadi Party leader, Shiv Shankar Yadav, in which he is shown saying that Brahmin Pandits who conduct weddings and post-funeral rites actually hurl abuses while chanting 'mantras'. Yadav said, in spite of this, devotees touch the feet of such Brahmans and offer them money.

Yadav is the former district SP president from Mirzapur. When the video became viral, he first denied saying that it was AI-generated, and later said, it could be an old video which he cannot recollect. Yadav said he has respect for Brahmins, and he has organized ‘kathas’ (religious discourse) for Brahmin Pandits.

Enraged persons from the Brahmin community burnt his effigy, while sadhus urged SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav to take action against his leader.

Shiv Shankar Yadav claims the video is 15 years old. But in the video, he is seen saying 'PDA'.

Akhilesh Yadav had been harping on his PDA slogan since 2024. It goes to show that the video is not an old one. In the process, Shiv Shankar Yadav has given a new handle to the BJP to beat with.

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